New Columbus program helps women 'skill up' for job interviews

Dress for Success Columbus is launching a new program called Interviewing for Success that offers professional training for women

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many people know Dress for Success Columbus for its boutique that styles women to achieve economic independence through a variety of professional tools.

Dress For Success is launching a new program called Interviewing for Success that offers professional training to ensure women are ready to answer the tough questions and grow in their careers.

Each program “coachee” is matched with a professional HR coach from a leading central Ohio company who will help her prepare to rock the interview.

Coaches come from organizations such as Huntington, Nationwide, Bob Evans, WesBanco, LBrands, Encova Insurance, Nestle and MedVet.

10TV’s Angela An spoke with several woman who are leading this new effort: