New Columbus police chief becomes first to have security detail

Bryant has brought on two current Columbus police officers to temporarily provide security detail.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Newly hired Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant is the first in the position for many things; she is the first Black woman to hold the position and the first outside candidate to take over as chief.

Now, she will be the first Columbus Division of Police chief to have security.

Bryant has brought on two current Columbus police officers to provide security detail. They will provide protection for the new chief as she goes out into the community. Until Bryant becomes Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certified, she cannot carry a gun or wear a uniform.

Columbus Police Public Information Officer Sergeant James Fuqua said the security ensures the chief can get out into the community and meet members.

"The chief will have officers temporarily assigned to the Office of the Chief to assist in the transition. Some of the duties may include security," said Assistant Director of Columbus Public Safety Glenn McEntyre.

The security is currently a temporary assignment. The two officers chosen have four and 23 years of service on the department. They were chosen because they had a good fit with personal security backgrounds, according to Fuqua.

Fuqua said neither of the officers were taken from the detective bureau, adding Chief Bryant did not want to take staffing from critical areas.