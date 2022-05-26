New 'clean comedy' venue draws crowds at Eastland Mall

Tina and Tony Fleisher opened the business last August that focuses on safe, family-friendly attractions at low costs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hamilton Road in east Columbus. Some argue it’s all but forgotten.

But, as crews continue to build back up traffic’s main artery, the same could be said for inside Eastland Mall.

At Anthony’s Nu-Wave Entertainment, Tina and her husband Tony Fleisher will be the first to tell you that, on paper, this should have never worked out.

“We’re here to show people you can do it if you trust God,” Tony said.

“I get a little teary-eyed, you know, on this type of topic because a lot of the family values have been lost,” Tina said. “They’re gone.”

During the pandemic, many children, they say, were at home having to raise themselves while their parents worked, trying to provide.

Tina says many families were lucky to even have dinner together.

“So, where’s the family time,” Tina asked.

That is what 2725 South Hamilton Road continues to build back up.

Last August, the Fleishers opened what is believed to be Columbus’s first clean comedy venue. The venue also hosts weddings, receptions and reunions.

“It’s for everyone,” Tina said. “All walks of life.”

With clean acts, healthy food and no alcohol.

“[We] get the parents to where some of them who are recovering [from] alcohol, addictions and practicing staying sober and they want to find a safe place to come,” Tina said. “This is the place.”

It’s the place for many, it seems, with crowds coming in every week from Dayton to Cleveland and Cincinnati to Michigan.

“They’ll say I didn’t know this was here,” Tony said. “And, I didn’t know I could do clean comedy.”

An opportune moment during an inopportune time for a new business venture all to help build back families.

“We continue to help the east side of Columbus to give them an opportunity, a chance, open up a door and come in and have just a clean environment to bring their families,” Tina said.