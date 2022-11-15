New busing schedule to change start times for 7 Reynoldsburg schools

The district added a fifth busing tier which will allow all students to be in class five days a week, but it will change the start and end times for some schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg parents and teachers are upset over a new plan that will change the start time for seven schools following winter break.

The district added a fifth busing tier which will allow all students to be in class five days a week. Some students have been learning remotely due to a staffing shortage of bus drivers.

However, the new tier requires the start and end times to be adjusted to make the schedule work.

Board members said they considered several options and this decision impacts families and students the least.

However, teachers spoke out against the plan, saying it is too abrupt and it's changing the lives of thousands of people in the district.

"I think it's like, just a disruption. There will be kids whose parents go to work at like 7 or 8 who now will not have child care. I know I have a 1 year old and I will not be able to see him, I'll be having to get him right when daycare closes at 5-5:30," said Robert Homan, a teacher in the district.

The district said the new schedule will continue through the end of the school year. The remote learning schedule that is currently in place will last through the end of 2022.

Below is a list of schools with new start/end times, which starts Jan. 3, 2023:

Hannah Ashton Middle School: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

French Run Elementary, Taylor Road Elementary, Waggoner Road Junior High School: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Reynoldsburg High School-Livingston: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Reynoldsburg High School-Summit: 7:10 a.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Morning Preschool: 9:45 a.m. - 12:35 p.m.

Afternoon Preschool: 1:25 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.