New Bishop of Columbus to be installed during Mass in Westerville

Father Earl Fernandes, a priest of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, is replacing Bishop Robert J. Brennan.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Father Earl Fernandes will be ordained and installed as the next Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

The Mass, which will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. You can watch in the player below.



On April 2, Pope Francis announced Fernandes' appointment as the 13th bishop for Columbus.

Fernandes is replacing Bishop Robert J. Brennan who was installed as Bishop in Brooklyn in November 2021.

A native of Toledo, Fernandes is the son of Indian immigrants and the fourth of five boys.

Fernandes comes to Columbus with 20 years of experience serving his community, through his work as a dean, pastor, associate professor, high school teacher, retreat leader and more.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Toledo and came to Cincinnati to study at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine before discerning a vocation to the priesthood.

Fernandes was ordained to the priesthood on May 18, 2002. Most recently he has been serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati since 2019.

He is the published author of one book and numerous articles and essays and has given presentations, talks, and retreats around the country. He has been a regular contributor to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s magazine The Catholic Telegraph.