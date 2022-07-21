New police chief named in Bexley

Gary Lewis, Jr. is scheduled to start his new job on Sept.1, once Bexley City Council confirms his appointment.

BEXLEY, Ohio — A new police chief has been named for the City of Bexley.

The city announced on Thursday the new police chief is Gary Lewis, Jr.

Most recently, Lewis has served as the Chief of Police at the University of Louisville.

Lewis is no stranger to Ohio, having also been the Chief of Police at Cleveland State University, and serving 22 years with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During his time at OSHP, he worked as the agency's public information officer.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be Bexley’s next chief of police. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank the Mayor, City Council, and all of the citizens that have contributed to what this will look like. I am eager to meet with community members, listen, and lead with compassion," Lewis said in a written statement from the city.

Lewis is coming in after Chief Larry Rinehard, who served as the Bexley Police Chief for 14 years, retired earlier this year.

Lewis is scheduled to start his new job on Sept.1, once Bexley City Council confirms his appointment.

Hiring Lewis was the result of a six-month long national search, the city said. Twenty-one people applied for the position.