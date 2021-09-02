New Albany schools mandate masks for students in preschool through 6th grade

The vote comes as more area school districts are requiring masks in their classrooms due to rising COVID-19 cases, especially in younger people.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — The New Albany-Plain Local School District voted on Thursday to mandate masks for students in preschool through the sixth grade.

The vote comes as more area school districts are requiring masks in their classrooms due to rising COVID-19 cases, especially in younger people.

The vote passed unanimously during a special meeting that also discussed social media posts from a board member, Phillip Derrow.

Many parents called on Derrow to resign after he compared masks mandates to the Holocaust.

The board voted to censure Derrow in the special meeting.