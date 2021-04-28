New Albany parents voice concerns after threatening, racial messages found in high school bathrooms

The graffiti was on the walls in high school bathrooms and included a threat specifically for April 28.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Parents in New Albany are concerned after threatening messages were recently found in the high school's bathrooms.

Leaders at New Albany-Plain Local Schools said the threatening and racial messages were found this week and last week. The graffiti was on the walls in high school bathrooms and included a threat specifically for April 28.

Emails were sent to parents about the messages. An email on Wednesday said leaders believed school was safe and would have increased security but would excuse absences for those who felt unsafe attending school that day.

Administrators and the New Albany Police Department are investigating the messages, looking at surveillance video and talking with people to try to find who is responsible.

Parents like Kimberly Minor, who has a son in the district, want to see accountability and transparency.

"As a parent of a Black student, it hurts me," she said. "It troubles me that there are young people in our community that for some reason either think it's funny or actually hate Black people. Why would there be hate? Why would any student hate another student?"

Minor added, "This is a time now for all of us to come together and for us to have a conversation as parents, as community leaders ... we need to hear what the students are saying, and we need to nip this in the bud."

Director of Student Services, Safety, and Security Jon Hood said this in an email to parents on April 28: