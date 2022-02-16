New Albany parents scrambling after Rainbow Pediatrics closes suddenly

Rainbow Pediatrics in New Albany posted a message on its website that says the practice is permanently closed after more than 40 years.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Many parents are scrambling to find a new pediatrician after a local office suddenly closed.

The letter says in part, "We are saddened to share that Rainbow Pediatrics has made the decision to close its doors effective Friday, February 11, 2022. All services at Rainbow Pediatrics will stop effective immediately. We have enjoyed being a part of your family's care and development, sharing more than 40+ years within the New Albany community."

Many viewers told 10TV they had no warning except this letter telling them the office closed last Friday.

The letter says Rainbow Pediatrics providers will begin practicing at new locations soon.

"Your family can follow your child’s provider to the new location or may seek medical care from another pediatric practice within the community," the letter says.

10TV has reached out to the company to find out why Rainbow Pediatrics is closing its doors, but parents are being encouraged to contact Nationwide Children's hospital to find another doctor.