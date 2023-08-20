New Albany out of Little League World Series tournament

Saturday’s game was the Ohio team’s second loss in the series after they came up just one run shy in a shortened game against California on Thursday.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The New Albany Eagles are officially out of the Little League World Series tournament after losing to the Mountain Region’s Henderson, Nevada 13-2 Saturday evening.

Saturday’s game was the Ohio team’s second loss in the series after they came up just one run shy in a shortened game against California on Thursday.

Henderson opened up with a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and was ahead 13-0 before New Albany scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The game was forced to end early due to the 10-run rule limit after four innings.