New Albany out of Little League World Series tournament

Saturday’s game was the Ohio team’s second loss in the series after they came up just one run shy in a shortened game against California on Thursday.
Credit: AP
Nevada's Arlie Daniel IV (25) slides into second under the tag of Ohio's Henry Bush (9) during the second inning at the Little League World Series.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The New Albany Eagles are officially out of the Little League World Series tournament after losing to the Mountain Region’s Henderson, Nevada 13-2 Saturday evening.

Saturday’s game was the Ohio team’s second loss in the series after they came up just one run shy in a shortened game against California on Thursday.

Henderson opened up with a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and was ahead 13-0 before New Albany scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The game was forced to end early due to the 10-run rule limit after four innings.

The Eagles were the first central Ohio team to advance to the Little League World Series since at least 2001.

