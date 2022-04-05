New Albany City Council unanimously approves annexation, rezoning of 1,600 acres for Intel project

The annexation and rezoning of more than 1,600 acres of land was approved for the Intel project at their Tuesday meeting.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — New Albany City Council unanimously approved the annexation and rezoning of more than 1,600 acres of land for the Intel project at their Tuesday meeting.

The land comes from Jersey Township located in the area of Green Chapel Road, west of Mink Street and north of Jug Street.

In late 2021, the property owner requested that the land be annexed into New Albany for commercial development purposes.

New Albany City Council also approved the property owner’s request to rezone the 1,689 acres from the Agricultural and Technology Manufacturing District.

The rezoning area encompasses 75 properties located within the Licking County portion of the New Albany International Business Park.

The Intel project is expected to create 3,000 jobs.