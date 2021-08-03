Neighbors use NextDoor to find vaccine appointments

With social media today, people are turning to various apps like NextDoor to help in finding a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gone are the days of knocking on your neighbor’s door to borrow a cup of sugar. With social media today, people are turning to various apps like NextDoor to help in finding a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

“I started making appointments for other people in my family, close friends,” Dr. Genevieve Dekiel with Mount Carmel Health said.

“And then it’s kind of just became an addiction of mine, I suppose,” she chuckled.

Her colleague Dr. Bhavesh Patel was doing the same for his family, helping members navigate the very complicated network of county health websites and pharmacies offering vaccine appointments that would fill up within hours.

“There's a lot of trust in doctors but a lot of fear in navigating the health care system,” Dr. Patel told 10TV’s Angela An, morning news anchor for Wake Up Cbus. “I helped a couple of people get appointments and then word of mouth kind of spread and it kept going and going.”

The two physicians said some of the challenges in finding a vaccine appointment is simply not knowing where to look. But also having the spare time or patience to not give up.

“You have to refresh or you have to check the website where Covid vaccine appointments are made multiple times throughout the day.” Dr. Dekiel advised.

Together, the two doctors helped schedule nearly 200 people since vaccinations first started arriving in Ohio in mid-December. They don’t ask for personal information such as social security numbers or credit cards. Dr. Patel said his role is simply to point people in the right direction when the appointments become available.

“It’s more of just educating them to say this is the way if you want a vaccine, this is the way here you go,” he adds.



Both doctors said if their efforts can avoid someone from falling seriously ill or dying from COVID-19, they know their efforts were worth the time. Dr. Dekeil also created a new Facebook group with more than 600 people signed up.

She hopes it'll created a better sense of community.