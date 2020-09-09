Neighbors upset Westchester Golf Course could be turned into a park

Neighbors who live near or on the Westchester Golf Course said they are upset after hearing that it could be turned into a park.

“To take money from people as a premium and promise them a golf course community and then turn around and close the golf course, it’s not right,” Chris Kell said.

To these neighbors, it’s more than just a golf course.

“You get to know your community through the golf course. My son goes to the clubhouse and takes golf lessons and it’s a big part of what we wanted for him in terms of an upbringing and so by taking that away, it ultimately hurts us and it hurts our community,” Ben Shoemaker said.

Even for 9-year-old Sully Moore who said he’s been golfing for years.

“I’m really upset because I’m thinking if it does go away, like what will I play? What I like about this course is, it’s just really fun. It’s one of the better courses of all the ones I’ve seen. They take really good care of it. It’s just an amazing course and fun,” Moore said.

Tim Moloney, who is the executive director for the Franklin County Metro Parks, said they have a tentative contract with the landowner.

Moloney said they will take the contract to the board of park commissioners to execute it. Their meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday.

“They’ll either say yes or no to authorize the executive director into entering into that contract, but really the closing date for this project isn’t until December 15. That gives us several months to do due diligence to see what types of conditions or what might come on this property before we actually close on the property,” Moloney said.

As for their plans, the course has been for sale for years and they just recently became aware of it.

“When we became aware of it, we looked at the natural resource, it’s over a mile and a half here on Walnut Creek, so that ecosystem got our interest and it’s a place where people have come out and played for years while it was a golf course. We looked at it the same way. It can be a place to hike, explore, get out and enjoy the water, the lakes. There’s just lots to do there,” Moloney said.

It can also be fixed to control flooding.

“Watersheds are very important to us, meaning they’re natures filler so when we get high water, those watersheds are really important to the ecosystem and if you look at most of our parks, they’re built around these watersheds. Over 50% of the golf course is in the floodway which means it frequently floods,” Moloney said.

Moloney said they may have an opportunity to get a grant for reimbursement to preserve and conserve green spaces.

“About 75% of it could be paid for from outside funds. That’s something we’re looking into as well. Do we have to do it? No. Is it a good investment? Maybe and that’s what we’re going to work at long-term,” Moloney said.

Neighbors we spoke with told us they have many concerns if the course is changed.

“Our immediate concern is property value. We’ve spoken to real estate agents, we’ve spoken to friends and we’re all hearing the same numbers. Our property could drop 25% based on just the fact that they take away the golf course and again living in a golf course community is an attractive piece and that’s a big part of the investment we made, both short-term and long-term,” Shoemaker said.

Chris Kell, whose backyard is connected to the course, has similar concerns.

“You’re looking at property values for the entire community, the revenue loss for Canal Winchester schools would probably be substantial. There is an entertainment tax that’s part of the green fees,” Kell said.

Many said they bought their home specifically for the course.

“It was a big deciding factor for us. We wanted to be able to live off of a golf course. It was kind of always our dream,” Shoemaker said.

Metro Parks said there’s a lot of unknown for everyone involved.

“Right now, and we’ve talked to quite a few neighbors about this, we don’t know what the future of golf is at Westchester...the landowner has not been operating at a profit for many years, it’s been for sale. We operate Blacklick Woods Golf Course, so we know how to operate courses, but we also know the challenges golf courses are right now having,” Moloney said.

Golfers, whose backyards look at the course, disagree with this and said it’s always busy.

“In the morning, you’ll have a constant flow of seniors. In the afternoons, you’ll have high school teams. I’ve seen Capital University out here playing. Leagues every night of the week, so the argument that the course isn’t a moneymaker just doesn’t ring true with almost everybody in the subdivision,” Kell said.

Moloney said they want to work with the community.

“Our commitment we made last night, not only to the Canal Winchester area, we made it throughout Franklin County who we serve, we always work with our community on what’s best for them and what’s best for the park system,” Moloney said.

Neighbors said they understand Metro Parks’ desire but still aren’t on board.

“I understand from their perspective, from the Metro Park’s perspective, this is a valuable opportunity for them to be able to buy a significant amount of land at a good price and obviously service the greater Columbus area. But at the end of the day, what cost to the local community, what challenges to the local community. With all respect, we don’t want a Metro Park. We have five Metro Parks all within a very short driving distance of us and we don’t feel that’s needed in this community,” Shoemaker said.