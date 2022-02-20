Neighbors relieved after several Columbus drug houses shut down

The City Attorney said since 2020 there have been 20 calls to the house on the city's south side for drugs and overdoses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City Attorney of Columbus said three drug houses have been shut in the city over the last week.

Some neighbors told 10TV they can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The City Attorney said since 2020 there have been 20 calls to the house on the city's south side for drugs and overdoses.



“I’m glad the community is getting a little bit better,” said Henry Johnson, who lives near the house on East Hinman Ave, which was shut down last Thursday.

"To know that it's not there anymore is a great relief," Johnson said.

Another house shut down last week on East 6th Avenue was close to a church and even an elementary school.

Court documents show police received 56 calls related to drug activity and domestic violence there since last February.

Police say a home on Taylor Avenue in east Linden that was shut down was connected to a large-scale drug trafficking operation. Officers also removed stolen weapons.

In Johnson’s neighborhood, he does not want to see another home used for illegal activity again.