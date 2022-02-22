Nearly 40 Columbus residences have been hit by gunfire so far in 2022

Gun violence is happening everywhere around Columbus and that violence has also resulted in damage to several homes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gun violence is happening everywhere around Columbus and that violence has also resulted in damage to several homes.

10TV counted 36 police reports of homes hit by bullets so far this year.



In the month of February alone, there were 14 reports of bullets that hit people's homes in Columbus.

A bullet is small, but John Cooper, owner of Cooper Insurance Group, said the damage that it leaves behind can be costly.

"A single bullet hole, the cost to repair that probably wouldn't go above $1,000. But when you start to talk about multiple holes and a bullet going through multiple walls within the home, then absolutely it can start to add up quickly,” Cooper said.

He told 10TV a homeowner’s deductible is normally $1,000. If the damage that's caused is higher than that, that's when insurance agencies step in.

"Insurance companies, if they start to see a pattern you know, then they will try to take some actions to remedy that happening in that area, you know working with local police,” said Cooper.