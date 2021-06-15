Nearly $20 million in COVID relief funds allocated for youth programs to curb violence in Columbus

City Council President Shannon Hardin says the allocation of funds is an effort to keep kids safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders have announced plans to allocate nearly $20 million of American Rescue Plan funding toward youth engagement programs and efforts to prevent violence in the city.

The City of Columbus announced Tuesday it has received $93 million in federal funds, $19.7 million of which city leaders say will be allocated to area nonprofits and programs to help kids “catch up.”

“Our city and our residents continue to suffer from the fallout of the global pandemic, and no one has been more negatively impacted than our young people,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. “Our first investment of American Rescue Plan dollars will help our kids regain some of what they lost with opportunities for programming, education and employment through city departments as well as through community partners.”

Violent crime has skyrocketed in Columbus throughout the pandemic. As of Sunday, police have reported 89 homicides in the city just this year; double the amount reported this time last year.

City Council President Shannon Hardin says the allocation of funds is an effort to keep kids safe.

“This package of ARP projects are critical to getting Columbus past the brutal challenges brought onto neighborhoods by COVID-19 restrictions and frustrations,” said Hardin. “Together with local partners we’re helping make sure folks can get back to work, back into classes and back to living their lives safely.”

The city is set to receive a total of $187 million in federal funds over the course of two years, all of which must be used by 2024. Of the allocated $19.7 million, $15.6 million will come directly from American Rescue Plan funds. City sources will provide the additional $4 million separate from ARP funding, it reads in a release from the city.

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department plans to use $4.8 million for summer programming. An additional $4.2 million will go to nonprofits to focus on educational disparities and building healthy environments.