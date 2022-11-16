NCH places 5 butterfly displays around Columbus that light up when donations are made

Starting Nov. 16, the multicolor butterflies will cover the lawn of Nationwide Children's Hospital with every donation made to support pediatric patients.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is supporting pediatric patients this season with new interactive light displays in five different areas of Columbus.

"Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life" is a butterfly display, that illuminates with each donation made to the hospital. The funds made go to support patients and families who can't be home for the holidays.

Starting Nov. 16, the multi-color butterflies will cover the hospital's lawn with every donation, in order to create a joyful and impactful look during the holiday season.

Patients and their families will be able to see them through windows at the hospital.

The “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life” will illuminate at these five locations:

Easton Town Center

John Glenn Columbus International Airport

Bridge Park in Dublin

Columbus Commons downtown

Short North Arts District

With every $10 donation, a new multi-color butterfly will be constructed on the lawn; creating a beautiful light show throughout Columbus.

How to donate

Nationwide Children's Hospital is accepting donations on its website or through one of the hospital's mobile stations using a QR code.

CEO of Nationwide’s Children’s Hospital Tim Robinson hopes the light show will expand beyond the holiday season.

“Every donation matters and supports everything from art therapy and family support services to life-saving research and clinical care.”

The more someone donates, the more opportunities will be funded.

A $100 donation will get a blue butterfly pillow and a cheer card will be delivered to a patient.

A $500 donation will provide five blue butterflies and cheer cards to five patients.

A $1,000 gift will sponsor an 18” tabletop blue butterfly and a staff workstation will receive a holiday sweet treat basket.