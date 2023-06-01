New Nationwide Children's Hospital study explains reasons for some accidental youth shootings

The study looked at 279 accidental shootings in 33 states between 2009 and 2018 and found that in 92% of the shootings, the guns were left loaded and unlocked.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new study conducted by Nationwide Children’s Hospital gives more insight into accidental shootings among kids and what is causing them.

According to the study, most accidental shooting deaths that involve a child shooting another child involve boys, occur in the child’s home or at the home of a friend, and involve firearms that were stored loaded and unlocked.

“They're highly preventable and it really comes down to safe storage,” said Nichole Michaels, the senior author of the study and principal investigator in the Center for Injury Research and Policy.

She said the study looked at 279 accidental shootings in 33 states between 2009 and 2018. The study found that in 92% of the shootings, the guns were left loaded and unlocked.

"It's really important that adults take responsibility and make sure that we keep these firearms out of the hands of kids,” Michaels said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises that the safest home for a child is one without firearms. Researchers recommend families and caregivers take the following steps to reduce the risk of injuries related to accidental shootings: