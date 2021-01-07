Nationwide Children’s Hospital initiative hopes, in part, to restore Linden area homes

Nationwide Children's Hospital's Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Family initiative is improving Linden homes by painting, upgrading siding, roofing and windows.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alice Poindexter’s family has lived in South Linden since 1953.

For almost 70 years her house has been located in the heartbeat of the community. The walls don’t reflect that age. The same goes for Poindexter, 75, who, like her house, has character.

Memories are meticulously maintained on the walls through artwork and family pictures. Her 1963 Linden McKinley yearbook still reflects her same smile from when she was 17.

It’s her home. It’s why she lives here. Here, though, is not what it once was.

“It breaks my heart because I remember the way it used to be,” she said. “I know changes come, but this, for me, is foreign.”

She’s talking about the violence that has been plaguing Linden in recent years. Now, though, a time for change.

“This house gives me hope,” she said. “It gives me hope that this community will start blooming again.”

Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families has been an initiative with Nationwide Children’s Hospital since 2008. It helps to bring programs and services to areas that need them. One part of that is affordable housing, which helps those who qualify with home facelifts from painting and siding to roofing and windows.

“It’s so beautiful and I just love the color,” Poindexter said.

Poindexter recently received new siding, window frames, a door frame and a gardening section. It’s one of four houses around East 14th Avenue to qualify and receive upgrades. Other pillars of the initiative include economic development, health and wellness, education and community enrichment.

The city of Columbus, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, provided $500,000 to the initiative for the Linden Home Repair program while NCH raised $375,000 from philanthropic sources. In all, more than $38 million has been invested in affordable housing through Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families in Linden and the city’s southside.

“It put hopes that this area can be restored,” Poindexter said of her community’s new changes.