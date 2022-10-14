Thousands expected to participate in Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is returning this Sunday.
Thousands of athletes are expected to gather in downtown Columbus for a day of celebrating health and wellness, personal victories, record-breaking performances and the children helped by Nationwide Children's Hospital.
The race starts on Oct. 16 at 7:30 a.m. at 311 West Long Street at North Bank Park.
This year's race marks the partnership’s 11th anniversary, where they have raised more than $11 million for the hospital. The Columbus race started in 1980 and the half marathon was added in 2006.
Those participating in the race will run down two routes.
The "Encore Mile" will feature patients who were honored nine years ago. The "Angel Mile" is dedicated to Nationwide Children's patients who passed away.
According to a release, athletes participating in the race can wear small ‘’fanny packs” or bring race-issued clear bags with personal items like food, clothing, etc.
For more information on rules and expectations, visit the Columbus Marathon's website. View the full map here.
Road closures
West Long Street is closed between Neil Avenue and Hanover Street. Beginning at midnight on Saturday, West Spring Street will be closed between Neil Avenue and Hanover Street.
The following roads will be closed starting Sunday at 4 a.m.
- Cozzins Street at West Spring Street
- West Spring Street at West Street
- Neil Avenue at New Public Lane
- Marconi Boulevard at West Street
- West Long Street at Marconi Boulevard
- East Long Street at North High Street
- West Broad Street at High Street
All roadways are expected to be re-opened Sunday evening by 6 p.m.
For more information contact Sarah Clark at 614-296-4057 or Audrey Adair at 614-570-0111.