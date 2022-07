Columbus police said the person was hit near Nationwide Boulevard and North High Street Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Columbus Saturday night.

Columbus police said the person was hit near Nationwide Boulevard and North High Street around 10:10 p.m.

Police said the injured person was taken to Grant Medical Center and the driver stayed at the scene.

The northbound lanes of North High Street are blocked near the scene of the crash.