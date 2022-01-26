National School Choice Week brings awareness to new ways of learning

More than 1,000 events are held in Ohio to help families understand how to transition to other forms of learning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — National School Choice Week is helping parents and families understand what all options are available to their children to provide the best learning experience.

Across the country events are held to bring awareness to different forms of education including public schooling, private schooling, homeschooling, online schooling, public charter schooling and learning pods.

In Ohio, roughly 1,100 events are held to help families understand how to make transitions to other forms of learning.

Early Childhood Education Specialist Janis Bond has worked with families for years helping them understand how to make transitions to other forms of learning and what the costs of those programs look like.

“If your neighborhood school is considered to be a failing or low performing school, there are tax dollars which allow your student to go to a school which is education choice,” Bond said.

She encourages families she’s worked with to apply early as slots can be limited and fill fast and she also said transportation is something families want to consider.

Bond has a daughter who switched to a new program within the last 30 days thanks to educational choice options.

“She was able to take advantage of another opportunity as opposed to the homeschool that we had and that just worked out better for her because we wanted her to be challenged. I will be looking into programs for my twin boys who will be entering seventh grade next year to see if there are programs that would fit them.”