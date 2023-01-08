LIST: National Night Out 2023 celebrations across central Ohio

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several communities across central Ohio are hosting celebrations for National Night Out on Tuesday.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer.

The organization says it's also an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Guests can be part of block parties, cookouts and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and other activities.

Check to see what is happening in your neighborhood for National Night Out: