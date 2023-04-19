Here’s where you can safely dispose of unwanted, unused prescription drugs for National Drug Take-Back Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Local agencies and stores in central Ohio are teaming up to offer residents a place to safely dispose of their unwanted or unused prescription drugs on Saturday during a biannual event.
This National Drug Take-Back Day, Ohioans who have unused or expired prescription pills that they need to dispose of are encouraged to drop them off at a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find your nearest collection site here.
Those stopping by for drop-off are asked to put the unused or expired drugs in a clear plastic bag, and if disposing of medicine bottles, make sure to cross out personal information.
The DEA, SWACO and local law enforcement agencies will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. Syringes, sharps and any illicit drugs will not be accepted. Any liquid medications should be sealed in their original container to be accepted.
In addition to medications, the DEA is also collecting any vaping devices and cartridges as long as lithium batteries are removed.
Police departments accepting prescription drugs:
- Dublin Police Department
6565 Commerce Parkway
- Franklin County Government Center Lobby
369 South High Street
- Hilliard Police Department
5171 Northwest Parkway
- Madison Township Police Department
4567 Madison Lane
- New Albany Police Department
50 Village Hall Road
- Pickerington Police Department
1311 Refugee Road
- Reynoldsburg Police Department
7240 E Main Street
- Westerville Division of Police
229 Huber Village Blvd
- Whitehall Division of Police
365 S Yearling Road
- Worthington Division of Police
6555 Worthington Galena Road
Meijer and Kroger pharmacies are also preparing for Drug Take-Back Day by setting up designated areas inside the store for people to dispose of unwanted or unused prescriptions. Items that are not accepted include needles, other sharp items, inhalers, mercury thermometers, medications that contain iodine and illicit drugs.
The government initiative aims to educate communities on the proper disposal of pills, helping prevent children and pets from accidentally ingesting them and preventing them from entering waterways.
One of the best ways to get rid of old prescription drugs is by taking them to a drug drop-off site, but when that isn’t possible, SWACO offers the following tips for proper disposal at home.
- Remove the drugs from their original containers
- Mix them with something undesirable, such as dirt, cat litter or coffee grounds
- Put them in a zippered storage bag or other sealed container
- Remove or conceal personal information on the medicine container
- Toss the sealed medicine and the empty drug container in the garbage
A small number of potentially dangerous prescription drugs can be flushed in the toilet, although this should be done only if a take-back location is not available. Visit the FDA’s website for a list of these drugs.