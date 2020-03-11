Nancy Darsch, former Ohio State and WNBA coach, dies at 68

Darsch coached at Ohio State for 12 years and led the Buckeyes to a national title game in 1993.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State and WNBA coach Nancy Darsch has died.

She had Parkinson's disease and died Monday.

Darsch started her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under the great Pat Summitt. Darsch led the Buckeyes from 1985 to 1997. Her teams made seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

In 1993, Ohio State went 28-4 and went to the national title game, where it lost to Texas Tech.

Darsch went on to the WNBA and was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997.

The Liberty called her "a pioneer of this game."

Nancy Darsch was 68 years old.