x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Nancy Darsch, former Ohio State and WNBA coach, dies at 68

Darsch coached at Ohio State for 12 years and led the Buckeyes to a national title game in 1993.
Credit: AP photo/Kevork Djansezian, FIler
This is a June 21, 1997, file photo showing New York Liberty coach Nancy Darsch yelling instructions to her players during the inaugural WNBA basketball game, against the Los Angeles Sparks in Inglewood, Calif.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State and WNBA coach Nancy Darsch has died. 

She had Parkinson's disease and died Monday. 

Darsch started her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under the great Pat Summitt. Darsch led the Buckeyes from 1985 to 1997. Her teams made seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament. 

In 1993, Ohio State went 28-4 and went to the national title game, where it lost to Texas Tech. 

Darsch went on to the WNBA and was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997. 

The Liberty called her "a pioneer of this game." 

Nancy Darsch was 68 years old.