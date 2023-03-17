Muskingum University students asked to shelter in place after reported shooting; 1 in custody

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office, one person was taken into custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students at Muskingum University are asked to shelter in place after gunfire was reported near the campus in New Concord Friday evening.

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office, one person was taken into custody.

The university posted a message to its website saying that a shooting happened at the North Turf.

All Muskingum faculty, staff and students are reportedly uninjured, according to the university's website. There is still a large law enforcement presence reported in the New Concord area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV News for any updates.