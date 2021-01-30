Muskingum County bar cited for violating state alcohol order

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Muskingum County bar has been cited for violating the state's alcohol order.



The Blue Front Cafe in Zanesville was cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for disorderly activity.



According to a release, agents visited the business Friday around 9:40 p.m. and observed little to no facial coverings in use by staff or customers.



No social distancing measures were in place by the business and people were seen standing "shoulder-to-shoulder" around the main bar, according to the report.



The bar is accused of violating an executive order signed last year by Gov. Mike DeWine which aimed to slow down the spread of the coronavirus by restricting hours for bars and restaurants.



The case will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for consideration of possible penalties, including fines and the suspension of the business' alcohol permit.