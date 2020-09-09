Murder suspect arrested at home of Ohio Rep. Kristin Boggs

Boggs said in a statement the man was the boyfriend of her family's live-in babysitter.

A murder suspect was arrested Wednesday morning at the home of Ohio Representative Kristin Boggs.

Columbus police confirmed 24-year-old Cameron Bowen was arrested for the murder of 29-year-old Harry Williams, who was shot on May 29 in the 1700 block of Linden Place.

Boggs, who serves the 18th District, said Bowen is the boyfriend of their live-in babysitter.

Boggs said in a statement:

“My husband and I are very shaken by the experience this morning and shocked by the information that was shared with us by law enforcement about the boyfriend of our childcare provider.



In the spring, our family along with so many others had to unexpectedly find childcare during the stay-at-home orders. We did our research and made a hire that came highly recommended. As part of her compensation, we provided her with an apartment above our detached garage with its own address and separate entrance. The person she was seeing never spent any time around us or our children.



We are thankful for the Columbus Police Department’s handling of this situation and will continue to cooperate however we can in their investigation.”

According to court documents, Williams was in a fight with his girlfriend and called Cameron Bowen and another man, who are both related to her, for help.

Police wrote in the affidavit that the girlfriend got away and called the men to say she was safe.

A while later, Williams showed up at her neighbor's house and the Bowens showed up shortly after, the neighbor told police.

Police said when Williams and the men began arguing, the neighbor went back inside.

The neighbor told police two gunshots were heard and when she went outside, she saw Williams in the street but the men had left.