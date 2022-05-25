Multiple shots fired into police substation in south Columbus; suspect in custody after chase

Fuqua said police went outside in time to see the suspected shooter drive away, then turn around and head back to fire more shots at the substation.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after officers responded to someone firing shots at a Columbus Division of Police substation on Wednesday.

According to Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua, officers were inside the substation on East Woodrow Avenue when they heard a "deliberate" shot being fired into the building.

Fuqua said police went outside in time to see the suspected shooter drive away, then turn around and head back to fire more shots at the substation.

Police got into cars and proceeded to pursue the man north on Parsons and throughout German Village before the chase came to an end. At some point, Fuqua said the man struck a bystander's vehicle with gunshots.

Ultimately, the man was taken into custody and no one was injured in the process Fuqua said. He added no gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and police.

A firearm was reportedly found with the suspect during the arrest.