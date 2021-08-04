16-year-old boy hurt in Columbus shooting

Officers were called just before 9:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Carl L. Brown Sr. Way.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Tuesday night, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called just before 9:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Carl L. Brown Sr. Way.

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims that were shot at. The boy was struck twice, once in the leg and once in the back of the head, according to police.

That victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive their injuries.

Columbus police said multiple nearby residences were also struck by gunfire.

This incident is still under investigation.