"Multiple" people taken to the hospital after club shooting

The department says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Multiple" people were shot during New Year’s festivities at a Columbus adult entertainment club, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims were taken to Columbus-area hospitals, a department spokesperson said in an email. The number of victims and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says its detectives and those from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.