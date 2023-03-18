2 dead, 4 injured after being shot inside a south Columbus nightclub

The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South High Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead, and four others are injured after being shot inside a south Columbus nightclub early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to Tha Plug nightclub in the 1500 block of South High Street around 5:10 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found five male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:18 a.m. The other four men were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and are all described as "stable."

Columbus police told 10TV that a fifth victim, also an adult male, walked into Nationwide Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound. That man was later pronounced dead.

Columbus police said no arrests have been made.