Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on US 42 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Several people, including two motorcyclists, were hurt after a five-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Authorities said a man in a gold 2009 Ford F-150 was heading south on U.S. 42 when he drove left of center into the northbound lane.
A gold Dodge Caravan and a white Suzuki motorcycle, both driving northbound, swerved to avoid the truck.
According to OSHP, the driver of the F-150 then hit three vehicles heading north on U.S. 42, including a blue Yamaha motorcycle.
The man driving the F-150 was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.
The people in the other vehicles sustained little to no injuries, authorities said.
OSHP said drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.