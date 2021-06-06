Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on US 42 in Madison County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Several people, including two motorcyclists, were hurt after a five-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a man in a gold 2009 Ford F-150 was heading south on U.S. 42 when he drove left of center into the northbound lane.

A gold Dodge Caravan and a white Suzuki motorcycle, both driving northbound, swerved to avoid the truck.

According to OSHP, the driver of the F-150 then hit three vehicles heading north on U.S. 42, including a blue Yamaha motorcycle.

The man driving the F-150 was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

The people in the other vehicles sustained little to no injuries, authorities said.