Multiple people hurt, 1 critical in Franklin Township shooting

No information about a suspect has been given.

Multiple people were hurt and at least one person is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Franklin Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Franklin Township police and Franklin County sheriff's deputies went to the area of Knob Hill Court East and King Edward Court South around 11:10 p.m.

One victim was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not said exactly how many people were shot.