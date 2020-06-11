Multiple people hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Alum Creek Drive

It happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Alum Creek Drive and Spiegel Drive.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that sent five people to the hospital near Groveport, Ohio.

The crash involved a semi-truck and two other cars.

Authorities did not have the conditions of the people injured but told 10TV on the scene that there were four women and one man injured and taken to local hospitals.

The southbound lanes of Alum Creek were closed for several hours and have since reopened.