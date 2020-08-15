Multiple central Ohio businesses cited for last call order and alcohol violations

The citations were issued by the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Multiple bars and restaurants in Ohio have been cited this week for violating the state order banning the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. and consuming alcohol at businesses with liquor licenses after 11 p.m.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The citations were issued by the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Bella Doma Party House in Whitehall was cited when OIU agents went there and saw more than 40 people inside drinking alcoholic beverages around 11:30 p.m.

Winkin Willys in Washington Court House is facing a citation when OIU agents found alcoholic drinks for sale at 10:30 p.m.

Last week, Burnzie’s Old Trail in Columbus was also cited for people being able to purchase beer at 10:30 p.m.

Also last week, Tempe Taco in Reynoldsburg was cited for allowing the purchase of more than three alcoholic drinks to go without buying food.