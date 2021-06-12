Water rescue underway for missing man in Darby Creek area

Crews initially responded to the Alkire Road and Gardner Road area for the rescue in the Little Darby Creek area.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a water rescue in the Darby Creek area that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, three people were wading in the water when the current swept two of them under.

One person was able to escape the current, but authorities said a man has not yet been found.

Brian Taylor, chief of the Pleasant Township Fire Department, said multiple agencies have been looking for the missing man for over an hour.

"My understanding is that there's a pretty good pinpoint of where he went under at, but now time is with us and the current is with us," Taylor said.