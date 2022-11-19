Multi-vehicle crashes, slick icy roads as temperatures drop in central Ohio

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, local sheriff’s offices and Columbus Police are warning of crashes and potentially dangerous conditions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The plunge in temperatures led to black ice and crashes along I-270 and in other parts of central Ohio Saturday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, local sheriff’s offices and Columbus Police are warning of crashes and potentially dangerous conditions.

The city of Columbus started launching anti-icing efforts Saturday night. The city asked drivers to be careful around their crews.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was under a level one snow emergency, reporting issues on US 23.

"There was a crash on US 23 just south of South Bloomfield which the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled,” said Sheriff Mattew Hafey. “Also the roadways are becoming slick in several areas of the county. A level 1 was issued to make drivers aware of the slick roadways, especially in the more rural areas."

No major injuries were reported on I- 270.