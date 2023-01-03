Authorities investigating death of inmate at Multi-County Correctional Center

Greg Bunker was found unresponsive early Monday morning and eventually flown to Grant Medical Center where he died.

MARION, Ohio — An investigating is underway into the death of an inmate at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion on Monday.

The Marion Police Department were called to the jail just after 7:30 a.m. on the report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility.

Greg Bunker, 55, was reported to be unresponsive to the jail staff and was transported to Marion General Hospital at approximately 4:25 a.m.

Bunker was later taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus by helicopter where he later died. Marion police said the Franklin County Coroner’s Office will perform the autopsy on Bunker.

Officers and detectives are investigating his death and have prepared charges for felonious assault against 40-year-old Jack Mangus. Those charges will be reviewed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.