Movember | Hilliard police join in on supporting a good cause

In a Facebook post by the Hilliard Division of Police, it was announced that officers are participating in what is called, "No-Shave November."

HILLIARD, Ohio — It looks like the Hilliard Division of Police is joining in on the "Movember" fun!

Movember helps raise awareness of men’s mental health as well as suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer in the month of November. The organization has helped fund more than 20 million dollars in mental health initiatives in the United States.

"Have you noticed some of our officers looking a bit scruffier this week?" the post says.

Officers might be supporting a moustache, beard or goatee through the end of the year to raise money for the OSUCCC-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.