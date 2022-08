Medics took the child to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is hospitalized in critical condition after being found in a pool at a southeast Columbus home Sunday night, according to Columbus police.

Police said medics and officers were called to the home on Mouzon Drive around 8:15 p.m. for a possible drowning.

Additional information was not immediately available.