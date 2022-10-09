Mourners gather at memorial service for Donovan Lewis

Friends and family of Donovan Lewis paid their respects Saturday morning at his funeral service.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friends and family of Donovan Lewis, the 20-year-old who was fatally shot by Columbus police on Aug. 30, gathered at the Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church Saturday morning for his funeral service.

Hundreds came to share special moments they had with Lewis, including some of the youth from the Star House Program, who lived with him and say he was a mentor and inspiration through music.

Friends and family said he loved music, art, and could quote Bible verses as a child.

One person who said he was changed by Lewis was William Caldwell, who lived with him at the time he was killed.

“He was definitely an inspiration, I knew Donovan since I was 14. He took me under his wing, called me his little brother,” shared Caldwell.

Caldwell said Lewis was a light in his life, and could see the light in others.

“He's seen what I didn't see - he's seen my future, like I was a good kid,” shared Caldwell.

A childhood friend of Lewis, Jalen Hearn, said Lewis believed in the impossible and loved growing up playing basketball with his friends.

“He just enjoyed being able to play with us, he always thought we were bigger than what we were... he was just real special."

Lewis was described by friends and family as an "African American prince,” who “paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Activists lined up outside with fists in the air as Lewis’ hearse drove by them.