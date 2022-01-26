'You don’t mess with Raj': Mount Sterling community glad gas station owner is OK after attempted armed robbery

Raj Patel has owned the BP gas station in Mount Sterling for 23 years. On the night of January 10 he had to defend his business while protecting his own life.

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio — Neighbors in a small Madison County village say an armed robber messed with the wrong business owner.

Raj Patel has been the owner of a BP gas station in Mount Sterling for the last 23 years.

On the night of Jan. 10, he not only had to defend his business but he also had to protect his life. It was caught on surveillance.

Surveillance video shows a man walking up to the counter inside the store. He leaves, then returns quickly, with a gun.

Patel puts the cap back on his drink and pulls out his own gun. As the suspect runs away he fires one shot, then calls the police.

Daniel Alan Collins Junior was later arrested. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s office confirmed Collins is accused in at least two other robberies there from Thanksgiving.

Patel said he had to defend the community he loves.

“I love people and I love my customer,” Patel said. “It's a great community. I came from another country but they teach me everything I need to learn from here.”

And just ask anyone in town, the feelings are mutual.

“Everybody was talking about it and everyone's reaction was the same kind of like: 'you don't mess with Raj,'" said Becky Martin, president, Mount Sterling Chamber of Commerce. “He's the epitome of a small business, in a small community, and what you can do to really support your friends and neighbors.”

Becky Martin is the president of the Mount Sterling Chamber of Commerce -- which Patel also serves on. He also donates to various organizations like the local community center and the library.

"He's even the grand marshal of the parade, the 4th of July one year because he's that well respected in our community,” Martin explained.

A community that Patel is now proud to protect.