Woman killed in I-71 crash in Delaware County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as 61-year-old Jean Stuber of Mount Gilead.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Mount Gilead woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Delaware County Tuesday morning.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 7:22 a.m. and were assisted by Delaware EMS, Berkshire Township Fire/EMS, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to a release from OSHP, 61-year-old Jean Stuber was traveling northbound on I-71 near milepost 127 in a Nissan Versa when she veered off the right side of the roadway.

The car overturned several times before coming to a rest on the side of the interstate, according to OSHP.

Stuber was pronounced dead at the scene.