Motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city's northwest side.
The crash happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Sawmill Road and Resler Drive just north of Bethel Road.
According to police, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.
The motorcyclist was taken to Riverside Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene.
The north and south bound lanes of Sawmill Road at Resler Drive are currently shut down. There's no word on how long the lanes will remain closed.