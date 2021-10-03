Motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in northwest Columbus

The crash happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Sawmill Road and Resler Drive just north of Bethel Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city's northwest side.

The crash happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Sawmill Road and Resler Drive just north of Bethel Road.

According to police, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Riverside Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the car involved in the crash remained at the scene.