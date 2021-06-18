Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in Marion County crash

The motorcyclist was taken to the Marion General Hospital and later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with severe injuries.

MARION, Ohio — A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle-involved crash Thursday in Marion County.

The crash happened just before 5:40 p.m. on State Route 4 in Grand Prairie Township.

According to the Marion Post with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Honda Civic and a Suzuki VL800 motorcycle. Both were heading north on SR-4 when the driver of the motorcycle began to slow down and hit the rear of the Honda Civic.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Marion General Hospital and later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with severe injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the OSHP.