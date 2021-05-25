Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Richland County crash

The man, 37, was driving north on SR 603 when he was unable to make it around a curve.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Monday night in Richland County, according to the Mansfield Post with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash took place on State Route 603 just east of State Route 545 in Franklin Township around 10 p.m.

The man, 37, was driving north on SR 603 when he was unable to make it around a curve. His motorcycle went off to the right of the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned, according to the OSHP.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Mansfield Ohio Health hospital by Franklin Township EMS, according to the OSHP.