OSHP: Motorcyclist severely injured after being struck by 17-year-old driver in Marion County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on State Route 529 Marion Township Thursday just after 7 p.m.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday evening in Marion County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on State Route 529 near mile post 2 in Marion Township just after 7 p.m.

Authorities say a 17-year-old was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion south on State Route 529. A man was traveling north on State Route 529 on a motorcycle.

The Ford did not yield while turning left into the driveway of a home and hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was first taken to Marion General Hospital. He was then flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries in the crash.