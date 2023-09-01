Motorcyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle in south Columbus Friday afternoon, police say.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, the motorcyclist was riding a Yamaha motorcycle south on South High Street around 12:30 p.m. and was traveling through the intersection of Morrill Avenue when a black four-door sedan hit the rider while attempting a turn.
The sedan fled the scene without stopping after the crash.
The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.
The Accident Investigation Unit is now investigating the incident.
