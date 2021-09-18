Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on I-670 near airport

Officials said the motorcyclist was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital for treatment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on I-670 near the airport Saturday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 2017 BMW 320i and a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle were slowing traffic heading east on I-670.

According to the sheriff's office, a 2019 Ram Promaster did not stop for eastbound traffic and hit the back of the motorcycle. The motorcycle was then pushed into the back of the BMW.

The BMW then spun out on the road.

The Ram continued pushing the motorcycle forward, causing it to go off the road and crash into a sign.

The van continued on the road before coming to a stop in the center lane.

I-670 has since reopened.

The Franklin County Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.